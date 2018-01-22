Smear test v bikini line waxing

Video

What actually happens in a smear test and why are so many women too embarrassed to turn up for theirs?

The Waxing Studio ladies in Manchester discuss why intimate waxing is as popular as ever, but take up for smear tests is falling.

Community nurse Erica Sullivan explains what a smear test is and tackles preconceptions that might be holding women back.

Produced by Natalie Truswell and Lucy Hancock

Directed, filmed and edited by Elise Wicker