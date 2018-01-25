What it's like to hear voices.

Video

Sammee has been hearing voices for most of her life and she and her brother Shabs have, together, found ways to try and cope.

Have you ever heard voices? One in ten of us will apparently hear a voice when there's nobody there at some point in our lives. India Rakusen and the Like Minds team have been finding out what it’s like, how people cope and how to help someone else.

Produced by Andy Brownstone, James Stewart and India Rakusen

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.