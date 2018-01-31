'I am not too different from other people'
After 12 years in an asylum, Branca is finally living independently

Branka Reljan has schizophrenia. After 12 years in an asylum in Cepin, Croatia, she's finally allowed to live independently with her partner.

Video edited by Rupert Waring

  • 31 Jan 2018
