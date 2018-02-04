'They call us the Knitting Nanas'
Video

The 'Knitting Nanas' have been meeting for seven years and are now teaching students in South Wales how to knit.

They say it helps them tackle loneliness in old age while passing new skills to the younger generation.

  04 Feb 2018
