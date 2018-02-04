Media player
'They call us the Knitting Nanas'
The 'Knitting Nanas' have been meeting for seven years and are now teaching students in South Wales how to knit.
They say it helps them tackle loneliness in old age while passing new skills to the younger generation.
For more about the Knitting Nannas watch Wales Live on iPlayer
04 Feb 2018
