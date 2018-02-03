When France said ‘non’ to Britain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

When France said ‘non’ to Britain

In 1963 the French President, Charles de Gaulle, vetoed Britain’s application to join the European Economic Community.

Former British diplomat Juliet Campbell remembers Britain's shock at being rejected.

More from Witness here

  • 03 Feb 2018
  • From the section Stories