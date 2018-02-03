Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When France said ‘non’ to Britain
In 1963 the French President, Charles de Gaulle, vetoed Britain’s application to join the European Economic Community.
Former British diplomat Juliet Campbell remembers Britain's shock at being rejected.
03 Feb 2018
