Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breaking taboos with tattoos
Tattoos can be frowned upon in Asian culture but tattoo artist Heleena Mistry explains how she’s using her Indian-inspired designs to challenge the taboo.
She has more than twenty tattoos.
Filmed and edited by Nalini Sivathasan, BBC Asian Network
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section Stories
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window