On a mission to find a cancer cure
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, or CLL, is the most common form of leukaemia. If chemotherapy fails, most patients can only expect to live for another few years. But there are dramatic developments in the search for a cure.
Find me a cure is on BBC Radio 4 on 6 February at 11:00 or click here
05 Feb 2018
