The late MP Mauril Belanger called for the national anthem to change

Mauril Belanger, a Liberal MP, speaking to Parliament via his iPad
The late MP Mauril Bélanger suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and had to use an iPad app to make his speech introducing the Bill calling for Canada's national anthem to become gender neutral.
Credit: ParlVu
08 Feb 2018
