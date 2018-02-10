The Truth and Reconciliation challenge

Video

When the apartheid regime was overthrown in South Africa, the problem of how to deal with the past remained.

After so many years of brutality, would punishing historic crimes against humanity threaten the future peace of the new Rainbow Nation?

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission aimed to help South Africans bear the burden of their racist history. Judge Sisi Khampepe shares her memories of serving on it.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.