Nigeria's soil-free salad farm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria's soil-free salad farm

How one young entrepreneur is growing greens in shipping containers - no soil needed.

A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill and Sam Judah for BBC World Hacks.

  • 11 Feb 2018
  • From the section Stories
Go to next video: Why is Africa building a Great Green Wall?