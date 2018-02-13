Twerking through trauma
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Twerking through trauma

Kelechi Okafor is a twerk instructor in South London. For her, twerking is more than shaking your bum. It's a feminist movement and she is an unapologetic advocate of empowering women.

Produced by Saidata Sesay.

Directed, filmed and edited by Elise Wicker.

  • 13 Feb 2018
  • From the section Stories
Go to next video: Why you should love your 'saggy boobs'