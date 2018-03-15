Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sledge hockey: 'I love the adrenalin, the violence'
Sledge Hockey, also known as Para ice hockey, is a full-contact Paralympic sport.
We find out why the fierce nature of the sport is important to Dean.
Produced by Lily Freeston
Filmed by Ruth Evans
Additional filming: Jan Hancock
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window