"I love the adrenalin, the violence"
Sledge Hockey, also known as Para ice hockey, is a full-contact Paralympic sport.

We find out why the fierce nature of the sport is important to Dean.

Produced by Lily Freeston

Filmed by Ruth Evans

Additional filming: Jan Hancock

  • 15 Mar 2018