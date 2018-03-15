Media player
Wheelchair curling: 'It's good to have a lady skipping the team'
We catch up with Aileen, skip of ParaGB's wheelchair curling team.
Produced and filmed by Lily Freeston
Additional filming by Graham Fraser
15 Mar 2018
