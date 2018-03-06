The designer stamping out chewing gum litter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Hacks: The designer stamping out chewing gum litter

A British designer is recycling used chewing gum cleaning our streets in the process.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

You can read more about recycling gum here or listen to this People Fixing the World podcast from BBC World Service.

  • 06 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Can plastic roads help save the planet?