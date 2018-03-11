Princess Diana’s iconic minefield walk

Video

In January 1997 the world's most famous woman, Diana Princess of Wales, called for an international ban on landmines.

She was visiting Angola where she caught global attention by walking through a live minefield.

Her trip is credited with boosting the campaign for a global landmine treaty signed later that year.

Paul Heslop accompanied Princess Diana during her walk across the minefield.

