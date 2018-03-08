The most hardcore baptism you'll ever see
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The most hardcore baptism you'll ever see

On the 40th day after giving birth, women in a small Ethiopian village in the Gheralta range climb 400m up a near vertical rock face in their bare feet to have their babies baptised at chapel carved into a huge shard of rock. They cross a gap to a sacred church called Abuna Yemata Guh believing if they can have their child baptised in a church closer to God his protection will be more powerful.

  • 08 Mar 2018