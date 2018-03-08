Media player
The most hardcore baptism you'll ever see
On the 40th day after giving birth, women in a small Ethiopian village in the Gheralta range climb 400m up a near vertical rock face in their bare feet to have their babies baptised at chapel carved into a huge shard of rock. They cross a gap to a sacred church called Abuna Yemata Guh believing if they can have their child baptised in a church closer to God his protection will be more powerful.
08 Mar 2018
