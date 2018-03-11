Media player
'I was homeless on these streets - I'm the perfect tour guide'
Biffy and Sunny were homeless in Edinburgh up until a year ago.
Now their lives have been turned around since becoming tour guides in the city. In this moving film they take us on a journey of discovery.
Produced and filmed by Gerard Groves and Emma Snodgrass
11 Mar 2018
