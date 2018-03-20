YouTube admits it has a neo-Nazi music problem
Thousands of neo-Nazi music tracks calling for genocide and the violent murder of Muslims, Jews and other groups can be easily found on the world's most popular video-sharing site, YouTube.
Although much of this "hate music" violates the site's own rules or local laws, a BBC Trending investigation has found inconsistencies in how YouTube deals with these tracks. The company admits that it has "more to do" in restricting neo-Nazi music on its site.
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo
Reporter: Mike Wendling
20 Mar 2018