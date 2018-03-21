Sarajevo’s choir that bridged the ethnic divide

Video

Rebuilding Sarajevo after the Bosnian war in the 1990s was a huge task.

Besieged for more than three years, the city was broken, the scarred buildings a reflection of the emotional damage endured by survivors.

For centuries people of different ethnicities and religions had lived side by side, but after such a bitter civil war what could bring them together again?

One Catholic Franciscan Monk, Father Ivo Markovic, had an idea - a multi-faith choir – to unite people through music.

