Two students brought together by gun violence
Jackson goes to school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Alec lives near Parkland, Florida.
Both of their lives were changed by school shootings. Saturday's march in Washington brought them together.
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo
Researcher: Reha Kansara
Additional camera: Ritu Prasad
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook.
And you can listen to Trending on the BBC World Service.
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
25 Mar 2018