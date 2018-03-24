"Male, female and everything in between"
'Male, female and everything in between'

Lucy went on a journey that they didn't finish. After living as a woman for a year, they realised the path they were taking was not right for them.

Lucy uses the pronoun "they".

Film made by Alvaro Alvarez and Charlotte Pritchard.

  • 24 Mar 2018
