Jews and Arabs living side by side

In 1978 a small community called Wahat al-Salam, Neve Shalom - meaning "oasis of peace" - was founded by four families, Jews and Arabs, on a hill-top between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

It was a pioneering experiment in peaceful co-existence in the long Middle East conflict.

Four decades on, it is now home to more than 60 families.

Two of its long-standing residents, Nava Sonnenschein and Daoud Boulus, spoke to Witness about life in this "oasis of peace."

