Me and my endometriosis
Me and my endometriosis: 12 women share their stories

Endometriosis affects about 1 in 10 women. These incredible ladies are speaking out after spending years in agonising pain, fighting to get a diagnosis.

Filmed by Lucy Green and Charlotte Pritchard.

Edited by Charlotte Pritchard.

Produced by Natalie Truswell.

  • 29 Mar 2018
