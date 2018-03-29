Media player
Me and my endometriosis: 12 women share their stories
Endometriosis affects about 1 in 10 women. These incredible ladies are speaking out after spending years in agonising pain, fighting to get a diagnosis.
Filmed by Lucy Green and Charlotte Pritchard.
Edited by Charlotte Pritchard.
Produced by Natalie Truswell.
29 Mar 2018
