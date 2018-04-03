Training for a life in prison

Video

Arron and Syra have both decided to change career, and are part of the government's plans to recruit 2,500 prison officers by the end of 2018. But our prisons have been described as being 'in crisis'. Violence and drugs are commonplace. So why would anyone want to work in one?

With exclusive access to HMP Holme House on Teesside, we follow a group of trainee prison officers as they prepare for a life on the inside. Watch the full film on iPlayer to see how these four new recruits are learning to cope with the volatile atmosphere of prison life. Do they still think they're cut out for the job?

Produced by Lee Johnson, BBC Tees

Filmed and Directed by Elise Wicker