Spring time in the refugee florist

Video

Olivia Head and Sneh Jani run Bread and Roses, a project aimed at helping with the financial and social isolation faced by refugee women when they arrive in the UK.

Following a traumatic ordeal in Nigeria, Monica sought asylum in the UK in 2014, but hasn't worked since she arrived. She says Bread and Roses has given her the confidence and the skills she needs to work in the UK.

'Carol' endured 11 years of domestic violence in Uganda. After running away from her partner she was not provided protection by the authorities and escaped to the UK seven years ago. Through Bread and Roses she has learned English language and floristry skills and hopes to become a professional florist.

Producer: Gem O'Reilly

Video Journalist: Tom Beal