Russia's Bitter Taste of Capitalism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russia's bitter taste of capitalism

Chaos and hardship hit Russia with the rapid market reforms in early 1992, weeks after the collapse of the USSR.

One of the architects of this "shock therapy", the economy minister Andrei Nechaev, has been speaking to Witness.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 04 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Sarajevo’s choir that bridged the ethnic divide