In the early 1980s, Robert Mugabe’s government sent crack troops to put down opposition supporters in western Zimbabwe.

The Fifth Brigade, trained by the North Koreans, were zealous in their support for Mugabe and utterly ruthless in their methods.

Thousands were killed, many were tortured. For years people were fearful of speaking out.

One survivor tells Witness his story.

