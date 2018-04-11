The Paramedic couple who mostly collect bodies
Last year was the deadliest in Mexico's recent history, with more than 29,000 recorded murders.

Acapulco, once a destination for international tourists, is one of the most violent cities in the country.

Mariela and her husband Jorge, who both work as paramedics, are trying to raise their family here.

