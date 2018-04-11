'I’m not having children because I want to save the planet'
Video

What's the best thing you can do to help save the environment? For Anna, a cycling instructor and writer living in Bath, it's to have fewer children. She has chosen not to have any at all.

Video journalist: Kayleen Devlin. Stop motion: Emma Lynch.

  • 11 Apr 2018