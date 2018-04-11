Media player
'I’m not having children because I want to save the planet'
What's the best thing you can do to help save the environment? For Anna, a cycling instructor and writer living in Bath, it's to have fewer children. She has chosen not to have any at all.
Video journalist: Kayleen Devlin. Stop motion: Emma Lynch.
11 Apr 2018
