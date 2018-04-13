Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
I would pray: 'Please Lord, let me know how to read tomorrow'
John Corcoran worked as a teacher for 17 years - even though he couldn't read.
Listen to John Corcoran on Outlook Weekend on the BBC World Service from Saturday 14 April
Or download the podcast here
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-43747342/i-would-pray-please-lord-let-me-know-how-to-read-tomorrowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window