The young Holocaust survivor interviewed by the BBC

Shortly after the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in April 1945, 15-year-old Hetty Verolme spoke to the BBC's Patrick Gordon Walker.

The Dutch teenager had been a prisoner with her two brothers for over a year.

More than 70 years after the liberation, Hetty returns to the site of the former Nazi concentration camp.

Now 88 years old, she tells Witness of the horrors she saw and listens again to the interview she gave to the BBC just days after gaining her freedom.

