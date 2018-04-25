Video

Sonja Welsh, a child of the Windrush migration who came to the UK from Barbados in 1962, reads a poem for the Windrush Generation with her two grandchildren.

Following the fallout of the Windrush scandal in which the status of many legal Caribbean migrants has been questioned, we meet two generations of Windrush children who explain how they've been left feeling following the scandal.

"Back Home" was written by Theophina Gabriel.

Produced and Edited by Ashni LakhaniFilmed and Edited by Emily France