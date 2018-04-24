Listening to your heartbeat could help recognise your emotions
“I wish I could feel happy or excited” - Tom is trying a new treatment that could help people with autism to better recognise their emotions. Research shows the more someone can tune into their own heartbeat, the better they can relax and calm themselves down. The treatment has also been able to help people respond better to other emotions.

