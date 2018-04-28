Knowledge is power in the debating world
Video

Follow these two into the world of competitive debating

Tasneem and Blessie are up against 130 students in a national debating competition.

They were trained how to debate by an organisation called Debate Mate which runs debating programmes in schools in areas of high child poverty, with the aim of increasing social mobility.

Their mentor Iranga supports them through a day of highs and lows.

Producer: Natalie Truswell

Filmed and edited by: Tom Beal

  • 28 Apr 2018