‘Poverty’s not our fault you know’
Growing up on the edges of England can be hard - many coastal towns are among the worst in the country for earnings, employment, health and education.

At two ends of England, Hartlepool and Hastings face similar problems. Both have seen a fall in life expectancy and unemployment is a problem.

Meet four young people who have grown up there.

  • 05 May 2018