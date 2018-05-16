Media player
The Soviet Spy Scandal
In 1971, during the Cold War, the UK expelled 90 Soviet diplomats suspected of spying.
They'd been allowed into Britain in an attempt to improve relations, but it had been discovered that they'd been carrying out espionage instead.
George Walden was a young diplomat on the Soviet desk in the British Foreign Office at the time.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
16 May 2018
