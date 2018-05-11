Media player
'Why we're reclaiming the word fat'
Bloggers Grace Victory, Steph Yeboah and Bethany Rutter say being part of the body positive movement has been life-changing - starting with reclaiming the word fat.
They share their feelings about the word and tell us how they hope to challenge stereotypes in a 'fat-phobic society' by putting themselves out there.
11 May 2018
