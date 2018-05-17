Why shouldn't a man dance a Rumba with a man?
Why shouldn't a woman Tango with another woman?

Many ballroom dancers still subscribe to the idea that the man leads and the woman follows - but attitudes are changing.

Meet some of the pioneers of same-sex ballroom dancing in the UK.

Researcher: Elaine Chong

Video journalist: Cebo Luthuli

Producer: Vibeke Venema

  • 17 May 2018