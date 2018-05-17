'When I woke up I didn’t know who I was'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'When I woke up I didn’t know who I was'

In 2011, Adam Gonzales was beaten and left for dead by an abusive partner. Here he talks about his long road to recovery.

Listen to Adam and Raquel Gonzales speak to Outlook on the BBC World Service

  • 17 May 2018