In 1948 the British government carried out an ambitious shake-up of post-war society, establishing the foundations of a welfare state.

A cornerstone of this new vision was the creation of the National Health Service, the NHS, providing free universal health care for everyone in the UK.

Olive Belfield, 91, tells Witness about working as a nurse and health visitor in the early days of the NHS.

