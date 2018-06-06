The Grenfell Wall: supporting a grieving community

Video

Sean Mendez runs a London-based charity called Solidarity Sports. Since the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14th 2017, he has been supporting a number of children and young people affected by the tragedy.

The Grenfell Memorial Wall gave a focus for grieving relatives, survivors and volunteers. Hastily erected by church workers on the evening after the fire, within hours, hundreds of messages of remembrance had been left and extra boards were placed along the railings.

Over the last year Radio 4 has followed families whose lives have been affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, including those caught in the fire and people working alongside them to provide support and help.

Filmed and edited by James Stewart

Additional editing by Tom Beal