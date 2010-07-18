Media player
UK games developers lured to Canada
At the last Budget, the Chanceller scrapped a planned tax break to help out Britain's £1bn video games industy.
Now other countries are trying to tempt the UK's best developers away.
David Thompson reports.
18 Jul 2010
