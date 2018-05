Video

Microsoft has sold more than 10 million Kinect sensor systems since launch on 4 November and - according to Guinness World Records - is the fastest-selling consumer electronics device on record.

The sales figures outstrip those of both Apple's iPhone and iPad when launched, Guinness said.

Kinect is an infrared camera add-on for Microsoft's Xbox 360 games console that allows it to track body movements. Rory Cellan-Jones reports.