Video

21-year-old Jamal Edwards grew up on a west London housing estate and left school with few qualifications, but he now has a thriving media business called SB.TV.

It offers youth lifestyle video content on YouTube, and is turning a profit.

Mr Edwards taught himself to film, edit and ultimately broadcast too, thanks to the internet.

Rory Cellan-Jones went along, with his camera, to his Ladbroke Grove offices to find out how his business works.