Capturing your world in 3D

Capturing environments or objects in 3D is a mouth-watering idea for everyone from interior designers to the 3D printing enthusiasts.

Yet it is technically challenging, traditionally needing clunky hardware running off a desktop computer.

But San Francisco-based Occipital is going into production with a mobile 3d scanner.

The diminutive 'Structure' sensor simply clips onto a tablet and captures objects in 3D in real-time.

The $350 device has caught the eye of investors, breezing past its $100k funding goal on crowd-funding site Kickstarter in a matter of hours.

But does it deliver? The BBC's North America correspondent Richard Taylor immersed himself at Occipital's HQ.

