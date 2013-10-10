'Smart sensors' help plan daily routine

Video

With more of a focus on the environment, we are demanding better information about levels of air pollution which may affect us.

The research division of chipmaker Intel is trialling cheap, internet-connected sensors to provide pollution 'heat maps'.

They can be used to give us valuable data on everything from planning a house purchase to where to run on the morning jog.

The BBC's North America technology correspondent Richard Taylor met one of the team behind the project.

