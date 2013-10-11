Smoke alarm not upset by burnt toast

Video

US design company, Nest, unveils a smoke alarm that can tell the difference between small amounts of smoke and more serious fires and sound different alarms accordingly, Samsung Electronics launches the world's first smartphone with a curved display screen and researchers at Disney develop a technique that allows objects on touch screens to "feel" three dimensional.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly looks at these and other tech news stories.

Watch more clips on the Click website. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.