Apple 'should make large acquisitions' - John Sculley

Apple should use its enormous cash reserves to make some big-name acquisitions, the company's former boss John Sculley has said.

He argued it could shift the "whole landscape of e-commerce" if the company bought, for example, eBay.

Mr Sculley, who recently founded a new technology firm, Misfit Wearables, was speaking to the BBC ahead of the UK launch of a health and wellbeing sensor, the MisFit Shine.