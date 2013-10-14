Finding the hi-tech street address

Video

Most people have been lost looking for a street address, and now three Stanford graduates believe they've found the answer.

They have developed a system called "Addy", which turns physical locations into personalised digital data.

The BBC's North America technology correspondent Richard Taylor managed to locate his way to Addy's San Francisco HQ to find out if they are really helping to solve the problem.

