New glasses translate as you read

The days of needing a phrase book on a foreign holiday could soon be over.

One of the highlights at this year's Ceatec electronics show in Tokyo was a set of Intelligent Glasses that could translate a restaurant menu in a foreign language before your very eyes.

Click's LJ Rich put them to the test.

